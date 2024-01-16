copy link
Inscription Daily Transactions Reach 77.74% of Ethereum Mainnet Transactions, Setting a New Record
Binance News
2024-01-16 01:20
According to Foresight News, data from Dune has revealed that the daily number of inscription transactions now accounts for 77.74% of Ethereum mainnet daily transactions, marking a historic high.
