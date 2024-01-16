copy link
Banana Gun Bot Launches on Solana, Plans to Add New Features After Testing
Binance News
2024-01-16 01:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Telegram Bot project Banana Gun has announced that its trading bot, Banana Gun bot, has launched on Solana, with new features to be added gradually after testing. The bot is characterized by its fast manual trade execution, customizable preset settings, and protection against MEV (Miner Extractable Value).
