Pudgy Penguins Floor Price Surpasses 14 ETH, Setting New Record
Binance News
2024-01-16 01:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Blur reveals that the floor price of Pudgy Penguins has broken through 14 ETH, setting a new historical high. The single-day increase was 20.34%, while the 7-day increase reached 29.18%.
