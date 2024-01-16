copy link
Harmony Staking Contract Vulnerability Leads to Erroneous Minting of 150 Million ONE Tokens
Binance News
2024-01-16 00:30
According to Foresight News, a vulnerability in Harmony's staking contract has led to the erroneous minting of nearly 150 million ONE tokens, worth approximately $2.2 million, which were sent to 79 user addresses. Aaron Li, who received some of the erroneously minted tokens, reported the vulnerability to the team on December 7th. Li subsequently sold 16.4 million ONE tokens, worth $260,000. Harmony engineer Gardiner accused Li of withholding information and delaying the fix. Li still holds some of the erroneously minted tokens and plans to eventually destroy them to avoid affecting the token supply.
