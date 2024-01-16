copy link
Gains Network's gDAI Collateral Reserves Reach $5 Million, a New Annual High
2024-01-16 00:15
According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the on-chain derivatives protocol Gains Network's gDAI collateral reserves have reached $5 million, marking a growth of approximately 25% in nearly half a month and setting a new high for the year. The significant increase in gDAI collateral reserves demonstrates the growing popularity and adoption of the Gains Network's on-chain derivatives protocol. This growth is expected to continue as more users and investors become aware of the potential benefits and opportunities offered by the platform.
