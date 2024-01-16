Hector Network Redemption Contract Suspected of Being Attacked, Losing $2.7 Million

According to Foresight News, Twitter user @0xBoboShanti has reported that the redemption contract of the Fantom ecosystem project, Hector Network, is suspected of being attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately $2.7 million. Earlier today, Hector Network deployed a new contract to facilitate liquidation and transferred $11 million from a multi-signature address to the HectorRedemptionTreasury contract. As previously reported by Foresight News, in July 2023, the HectorDAO community voted to approve the proposal to 'liquidate Hector Network and redeem HEC tokens with treasury funds.' The plan was to redistribute all assets in the treasury to HEC token holders based on their proportion of HEC holdings.

