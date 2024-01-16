copy link
SEC Agrees to Delay Do Kwon Trial Date but Opposes Separate Terraform Case
Binance News
2024-01-16 00:01
According to Foresight News, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has agreed to a request by Do Kwon's legal team to postpone the trial date to no earlier than March 18th. However, the SEC opposes separating the Do Kwon case from the Terraform case, stating that holding two trials would unnecessarily require witnesses, including SEC whistleblowers and financially limited retail investors, to testify twice on the same facts in different trials.
