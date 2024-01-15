copy link
Ethereum Staking Protocol Renzo Raises $3.2 Million in Seed Funding Round
2024-01-15 23:45
According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol Renzo, based on EigenLayer, has completed a $3.2 million seed funding round led by Maven11, with a valuation of $25 million. The funds raised will be used for additional audits of the protocol, increasing rewards for the vulnerability bounty program on the Immunefi platform, integrating more DeFi protocols, and expanding the team size.
