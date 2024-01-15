Blast Native DEX Thruster Set to Launch Testnet

According to Foresight News, Blast Native DEX Thruster is preparing to launch its testnet. The decentralized exchange (DEX) aims to benefit traders, liquidity providers (LPs), and developers by utilizing Blast's native yield, customized liquidity solutions, and a more streamlined UI/UX. Core features are based on Blast, including native yield, low gas fees, developer-friendly environment, and familiarity with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). More details about partnerships will be revealed in the coming weeks. Thruster integrates the entire lifecycle of a token into a single protocol, offering developers a wealth of fair launch mechanisms and liquidity tools. For users, it supports yield tools as well as social and analytical features, making trading and LPing easier.

