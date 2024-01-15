Buy Crypto
Ubisoft Joins Wemix Blockchain Node Council as Partner

Binance News
2024-01-15 22:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Ubisoft, the publisher of popular games like Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six: Siege, is joining Korean game publisher WeMade's Wemix blockchain node council as a partner. Ubisoft will now be one of the 40 partners running validator nodes for the new 'Wemix 3.0' network, an Ethereum-compatible EVM blockchain. Previously, Wemix's blockchain was on the Klaytn mainnet, but it has now been renamed 'Wemix Classic'. The new Wemix blockchain operates on a proof-of-stake authority consensus algorithm, which combines a proof-of-stake structure and a proof-of-authority model. All Node Council Partners (NCP) will run Wemix nodes to validate the blockchain, with Ubisoft joining as number '26'. So far, Wemix has announced 23 out of the total of 40 partners. Ubisoft has been an early adopter of blockchain gaming and has continued to invest in the crypto industry. In 2021, the company added free in-game NFTs to its Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint game, faced backlash from gamers, but continued to explore crypto. Ubisoft became a node operator for the Hedera blockchain in 2022 and the Cronos blockchain in 2023. Last year, the company teased its first blockchain game, Champions Tactics, and launched the game's first free NFT mint, which saw millions of dollars in volume traded in just a few hours.
