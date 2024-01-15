Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Wallets Lose Millions to Rainbow Drainer and Node Drainer Scams

Binance News
2024-01-15 18:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, two wallet drainers, Rainbow Drainer and Node Drainer, have stolen a combined $4.17 million worth of crypto assets from 3,967 Solana wallets since late November. The majority of these thefts have occurred since mid-December. Malicious actors appear to have stolen the majority of these funds by targeting specific Solana token communities with NFT airdrops, then attaching phishing website links to those NFTs. Legitimate airdrops are on the rise lately, but so are social media scams presented as real giveaways. Users of Rainbow Drainer targeted holders of ZERO, the native token of Solana meta protocol Analysoor, by airdropping them NFTs that claimed to offer vouchers for 1,000 free ZERO tokens. Curious recipients clicked the external link affiliated with the NFT and signed a transaction linking their wallets to the site, resulting in their wallets being drained of all digital assets. Such attacks using Rainbow Drainer have netted thieves $2.15 million in the last few weeks. Assets stolen in these exploits include BONK, ZERO, USDT, and USDC, among other tokens. Using Node Drainer, hackers placed similar phishing links in Discord groups and infiltrated Twitter accounts to post them, including that of cybersecurity firm and Google subsidiary Mandiant. These exploits netted Node Drainer deployers $2.025 million, primarily in the form of ANALOS and BONK. On-chain evidence suggests at least a solid portion of these attacks stemmed from a single individual or small group. A single wallet address associated with the wallet drains used AllBridge to transfer over $1 million worth of stolen assets cross-chain to Ethereum, where the funds were exchanged for ETH and transferred again.
View full text