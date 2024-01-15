Buy Crypto
Analysts Predict Potential XRP Breakout Amid Ripple's Legal Developments

Binance News
2024-01-15 17:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's XRP has experienced fluctuating price levels recently, with some analysts predicting a potential upturn. Factors such as Ripple's legal developments and broader market conditions could influence XRP's future performance. Despite occasional price jumps, XRP has not started the year strongly, currently hovering around $0.58 and trading far from its peaks of over $0.80 registered last summer. However, numerous crypto analysts believe the trend could change soon. Twitter user Crypto Rover shared a chart suggesting that XRP might experience a 'massive breakout' in the next eight weeks. Analyst Dark Defender also discussed the matter, claiming the asset has been in a bullish mode for the past six months and could see its value skyrocket to as high as $22.50 in the next 10 months. One factor that could positively impact XRP's price is a decisive Ripple win in the lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The trial between the two parties is scheduled for April 23, 2024, and Ripple seems to have the upper hand after securing three partial court victories last year. XRP's value spiked substantially in July 2023 when Federal Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple's secondary sale of XRP didn't constitute an offer of investment contracts. Linda P. Jones, an author, wealth mentor, and speaker, believes other elements could propel a price increase for the coin, including a potential Ripple IPO, implementing appropriate regulations on the cryptocurrency sector, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
