Ethereum Layer-2 Network Taiko Launches Final Testnet Katla, Plans Mainnet Launch by End of Q1

According to Foresight News, Taiko, an Ethereum layer-2 network based on zkRollup, has launched its final testnet, Katla, and plans to go live on the mainnet by the end of the first quarter. Katla introduces a new Rollup design called Multi-Proof Based Contestable Rollup, which combines the features of OP Rollup and ZK-Rollup.

