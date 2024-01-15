copy link
Ethereum Layer-2 Network Taiko Launches Final Testnet Katla, Plans Mainnet Launch by End of Q1
Binance News
2024-01-15 15:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Taiko, an Ethereum layer-2 network based on zkRollup, has launched its final testnet, Katla, and plans to go live on the mainnet by the end of the first quarter. Katla introduces a new Rollup design called Multi-Proof Based Contestable Rollup, which combines the features of OP Rollup and ZK-Rollup.
