copy link
create picture
more
Zilliqa Reduces Staking Rewards to 34% to Curb Inflation
Binance News
2024-01-15 14:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa has announced a reduction in staking rewards to 34% starting January 16th, following a governance vote last year to decrease staking rewards in order to reduce inflation. From February 13th, 2024, and every month thereafter, this value will continue to decrease by 1% until the staking reward level reaches the target value of 25%.
View full text