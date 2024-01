Zilliqa Reduces Staking Rewards to 34% to Curb Inflation

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa has announced a reduction in staking rewards to 34% starting January 16th, following a governance vote last year to decrease staking rewards in order to reduce inflation. From February 13th, 2024, and every month thereafter, this value will continue to decrease by 1% until the staking reward level reaches the target value of 25%.