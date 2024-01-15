Buy Crypto
Mercedes-Benz Unveils Updated MBUX Virtual Assistant with NFT Gallery

Binance News
2024-01-15 13:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, German auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has revealed an update to its in-car virtual assistant, which now includes an NFT gallery and an AI voice assistant with emotional profiles. The updated MBUX Virtual Assistant was presented at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Powered by generative AI, the virtual assistant runs on the next-generation Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) developed in-house by the automaker. The updated MBUX Virtual Assistant uses a large language model (LLM) to interact with the driver through one of four emotional profiles, according to Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer at Mercedes-Benz. The MBUX Assistant will learn the driver's preferences and can switch between natural, predictive, personal, and empathetic modes. Mercedes-Benz announced in June 2023 that it would incorporate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its MBUX voice assistant. However, Schäfer noted that the final product might not be restricted to using ChatGPT, as Mercedes-Benz could swap it out for other chatbots if better options for the customer are available. The updated MBUX Virtual Assistant is set to launch in early 2025. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz is revamping its navigation and in-car entertainment (ICE) systems. The new MBUX Collectibles in-car app allows drivers to display their non-fungible token (NFT) collection on the vehicle's dashboard, including the brand's own NXT NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Mercedes-Benz is also using blockchain technology for other applications, such as tracking CO2 emissions in its cobalt supply chain in collaboration with traceability start-up Circulor.
