Ethereum Layer 2 Network Metis Reaches $1 Billion in Total Locked Value

According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total locked value (TLV) of Ethereum Layer 2 network Metis has reached $1 billion, marking a 51.93% increase over the past seven days and setting a new historical high. Metis now ranks third in Ethereum L2 locked value, trailing only Arbitrum One ($11 billion) and OP Mainnet ($6.06 billion). The price of the METIS token has also risen more than 50% in the past seven days and over 380% in the past month.

View full text