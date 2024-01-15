copy link
DWF Labs Expands Node and Validator Services to Support DeFi Ecosystem
Binance News
2024-01-15 13:38
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs founder Andrei Grachev has announced that the company is expanding its node and validator services to support the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, protocols, and governance decisions. This move aims to strengthen the DeFi infrastructure and contribute to the growth of the industry.
