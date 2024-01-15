HYTOPIA Announces Expansion Update and Integration of Partner Games

According to Foresight News, metaverse platform HYTOPIA, formerly known as NFT Worlds, has officially released an expansion update. The update includes the integration of partner games into its ecosystem, allowing games to launch complete TOPIA/USDC-priced markets and support trading with their own custom tokens. HYTOPIA is expected to run its own nodes in February or March this year and conduct HYCHAIN node sales, aimed at strengthening network security and providing funds for the newly established gaming division. Node operators will receive TOPIA token allocations and a certain percentage of sequencer fee rewards. In addition, HYTOPIA revealed plans to migrate from Polygon's Edge technology to Arbitrum's Anytrust technology.

View full text