Memeland Announces Five Strategic Goals for the Upcoming Months

According to Foresight News, Memeland has announced its five strategic goals for the next few months. These goals include: 1. Product: Farming is coming to an end, Stakeland is launching, and the Meme Fund is ready; 2. Events: Major events include NFT Paris in February, ComplexCon in March, and NFT NYC and TOKEN 2049 in April; 3. NFT: Rewriting legends and redrawing Captainz art; 4. Integration; 5. SWAG: The aim is to explore merchandise collaborations. Memeland's first goal focuses on its products, with the Farming phase ending and the launch of Stakeland. Additionally, the Meme Fund is prepared and ready for use. The second goal involves participating in major events such as NFT Paris, ComplexCon, NFT NYC, and TOKEN 2049, which will take place in the coming months. The third goal is related to NFTs, with Memeland planning to rewrite legends and redraw the art for Captainz. The fourth goal is to work on integration, although no further details were provided. Finally, the fifth goal is to explore potential merchandise collaborations under the SWAG initiative.

