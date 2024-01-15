Omiga, First Inscription Project on Nervos CKB, Set to Launch

According to Foresight News, Omiga, the first inscription project on Nervos CKB, is set to officially launch on January 16 at 20:00 Beijing time. A total of 21 million MEMES inscriptions will be issued on Omiga, with each minting process yielding 10 MEMES and consuming 145 CKB as UTXO space without loss. Omiga is an inscription protocol based on PoW + extended UTXO, featuring complete on-chain verification of inscriptions and support for mainstream Bitcoin wallets without the need for centralized indexing.

