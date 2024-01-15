BiB Exchange Completes First Buyback and Destruction of BIB Tokens

According to Foresight News, BiB Exchange has completed the first buyback and destruction of its platform token, BIB. A total of 385,561,538 tokens were destroyed, with the buyback funds coming from the platform's operating profits. As planned, BiB Exchange will continue to buy back and destroy issued BIB tokens in the secondary market after the company's operating profits, until the market circulation is reduced to 10% of the total issuance. Once completed, BiB will distribute 30% of the company's total monthly profits as dividends to BIB holders, with the ratio determined by the user's platform token holdings.

View full text