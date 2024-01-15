Solana EVM-Compatible Solution Neon Initiates Temperature Check Vote for Aave V3 Deployment

According to Foresight News, the Solana EVM-compatible solution Neon has initiated a temperature check vote for the deployment of Aave V3 on the Neon EVM mainnet. The proposal suggests starting with three collateral assets, SOL, mSOL, and jitoSOL, and one lending asset, USDC. The temperature check vote aims to gauge community interest in the deployment of Aave V3 on the Neon EVM mainnet. If successful, this would mark a significant milestone for the Solana ecosystem, as Aave is a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. The proposed collateral assets, SOL, mSOL, and jitoSOL, are all native to the Solana blockchain, while the lending asset, USDC, is a widely-used stablecoin. The integration of these assets would provide users with more options for collateral and lending within the Aave ecosystem.

