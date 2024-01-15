copy link
Digital Asset Investment Products See $1.18 Billion Inflows, US Dominates Market
Binance News
2024-01-15 10:36
According to Foresight News, CoinShares' latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report revealed that digital asset investment products experienced $1.18 billion in inflows last week. This figure did not break the record of $1.5 billion set during the launch of the Bitcoin futures ETF. Last week's trading volume reached a historic high of $17.5 billion, compared to the average weekly trading volume of $2 billion in 2022. Among these inflows, the United States dominated the market with $1.24 billion in inflows, while Europe experienced a slight outflow of funds.
