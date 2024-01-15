JP Morgan Predicts Up to $36 Billion Inflows into New Bitcoin ETFs

According to CoinDesk, J.P. Morgan has expressed skepticism about the amount of fresh capital that new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will attract. In a recent research report, the bank stated that while the market reaction to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of spot bitcoin ETFs has been relatively muted, it does expect significant funds to rotate from existing crypto products into the newly created ETFs. Even if no new capital enters the cryptocurrency market, the new ETFs could still attract inflows of up to $36 billion. J.P. Morgan estimates that about $3 billion could exit the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and migrate to the new spot ETFs as a result of investors taking profit after buying discounted GBTC shares in the secondary market in the last year. The bank also sees up to $20 billion from retail investors migrating from digital wallets held at crypto exchanges to the new ETFs. Grayscale's high fees could trigger outflows, and unless it lowers its rates towards the level set by Blackrock and other providers, an additional $5 billion-$10 billion could exit GBTC relatively quickly to migrate towards cheaper spot bitcoin ETFs. Institutional investors that hold their crypto in fund format could shift from futures-based ETFs and GBTC to cheaper spot ETFs, especially if GBTC is slow to cut its fees, the report added.

