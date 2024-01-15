copy link
KakaoPay to Cease Cryptocurrency Services Starting February 16
Binance News
2024-01-15 08:58
According to Foresight News, KakaoPay, a mobile payment and digital wallet service launched by South Korea's Kakao Corporation, will stop offering cryptocurrency services starting February 16. Since December 2022, KakaoPay has been collaborating with four South Korean companies to provide cryptocurrency services. The platform allows users to make online payments, transfers, and bill payments through a smartphone application.
