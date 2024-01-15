copy link
SolDragon Token DRAGON Plummets Nearly 100% Amid Attack
Binance News
2024-01-15 08:22
According to Foresight News, SolDragon's token DRAGON has experienced a nearly 100% drop. The attacker, identified as 0x4c79, has exchanged a significant amount of DRAGON tokens for 1006.36 BNB, valued at approximately $304,600.
