Enjin Completes Early Governance Snapshot, Prepares to Distribute Token Rewards

According to Foresight News, blockchain game development platform Enjin has announced the completion of its early governance snapshot. The first batch of ENJ token rewards is expected to be distributed within 48 hours, and users can check the allocation progress in their Enjin wallets. Enjin Blockchain currently has a 250 million ENJ early governance reward pool to incentivize migrating ENJ holders to participate in governance and validation oversight. The rewards will be distributed from block height 3247000, starting on January 15, 2024 (Beijing time), in 10 equal time intervals. Each Enjin on-chain cycle lasts 30 days, and each release date will see 25 million ENJ tokens released.

