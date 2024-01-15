Major Vulnerability Discovered in CosmWasm Smart Contract Platform

According to Foresight News, a major vulnerability has been discovered in the CosmWasm smart contract platform within the Cosmos ecosystem. This vulnerability allows untrusted Wasm submissions on over 20 application chains. If exploited, it could disrupt the confirmation of new transactions on the chain and potentially cause a network-wide interruption. The CertiK Skyfall team promptly reported the vulnerability (CWA-2023-004) and has collaborated with the CosmWasm team to release an effective patch. This swift action helps to mitigate the potential risks associated with the discovered vulnerability and ensures the continued security and stability of the Cosmos ecosystem.

