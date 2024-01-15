AlphaOrBeta Launches on Mantle Network with Support from Mantle Ecosystem Foundation Grant

According to Foresight News, AlphaOrBeta, a full-chain opinion market and content community developed by Opinion Labs, has launched on the Mantle Network. The platform has received a grant and strategic support from the Mantle Ecosystem Foundation. Currently, AlphaOrBeta has over 150,000 participating users. To further develop its ecosystem, AlphaOrBeta plans to accelerate iterations and introduce new features, user identities, and corresponding rewards through the Mantle Zone series. This will help build a consensus-based opinion network and interactive community for its users.

