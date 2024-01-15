copy link
create picture
more
AlphaOrBeta Launches on Mantle Network with Support from Mantle Ecosystem Foundation Grant
Binance News
2024-01-15 06:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, AlphaOrBeta, a full-chain opinion market and content community developed by Opinion Labs, has launched on the Mantle Network. The platform has received a grant and strategic support from the Mantle Ecosystem Foundation. Currently, AlphaOrBeta has over 150,000 participating users. To further develop its ecosystem, AlphaOrBeta plans to accelerate iterations and introduce new features, user identities, and corresponding rewards through the Mantle Zone series. This will help build a consensus-based opinion network and interactive community for its users.
View full text