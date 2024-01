Space ID Lowers Annual Fee for .bnb and .arb Domain Names to $5

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 domain and identity platform Space ID announced that the annual fee for .bnb and .arb 3/4 character domain names will be reduced to $5. The registration price will also be adjusted. A snapshot will be taken at 16:00 Beijing time on January 31 to determine the eligible domain name holder addresses. Qualified holders will receive ID token compensation.