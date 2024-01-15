copy link
Space ID Lowers Annual Fee for .bnb and .arb Domain Names to $5
Binance News
2024-01-15 06:20
According to Foresight News, Web3 domain and identity platform Space ID announced that the annual fee for .bnb and .arb 3/4 character domain names will be reduced to $5. The registration price will also be adjusted. A snapshot will be taken at 16:00 Beijing time on January 31 to determine the eligible domain name holder addresses. Qualified holders will receive ID token compensation.
