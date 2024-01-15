copy link
Pixelmon CEO Announces Development of Browser, Desktop, and Mobile Applications
2024-01-15 05:41
According to Foresight News, Pixelmon CEO GiulioX recently announced on Twitter that the RPG NFT game is currently in the process of developing browser, desktop, and mobile applications. In addition, the team has begun building interactive experiences on Roblox and UEFA platforms. Furthermore, the team has initiated the production and pre-production work for short and long-form animations.
