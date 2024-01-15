copy link
Lyve Finance to Launch LYVE Token Sale on January 16
2024-01-15 04:07
According to Foresight News, Linea's stablecoin project, Lyve Finance, is set to launch the sale of its LYVE tokens on January 16 at 21:00 Beijing time. The token sale will consist of 25% of the total token supply. The tokenomics reveal that 7% of the total supply will be allocated as locked liquidity owned by the protocol; 35% will be used for liquidity incentives, such as future airdrops; 15% will be distributed to the protocol treasury; and 3% will be allocated to the Pyth Data Association, with a lock-up period of at least six months.
