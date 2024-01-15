Lyve Finance to Launch LYVE Token Sale on January 16

According to Foresight News, Linea's stablecoin project, Lyve Finance, is set to launch the sale of its LYVE tokens on January 16 at 21:00 Beijing time. The token sale will consist of 25% of the total token supply. The tokenomics reveal that 7% of the total supply will be allocated as locked liquidity owned by the protocol; 35% will be used for liquidity incentives, such as future airdrops; 15% will be distributed to the protocol treasury; and 3% will be allocated to the Pyth Data Association, with a lock-up period of at least six months.

