Bitrise Capital to Establish $50 Million Bitcoin Ecosystem Growth Fund
Binance News
2024-01-15 03:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitrise Capital announced plans to establish a $50 million Bitcoin Ecosystem Growth Fund, specifically investing in Bitcoin ecosystem projects. The fund will cover primary and secondary investments and currently holds inscriptions such as ORDI and SATS. Founded in 2017, Bitrise Capital manages assets exceeding $200 million and has invested in over 100 projects.
