Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $115 Million in One Hour
Binance News
2024-01-15 02:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that approximately $115 million worth of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred across the network in just one hour. Out of this amount, long positions accounted for $83.32 million in liquidations.
