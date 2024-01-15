1inch Team Sells 1.76 Million Tokens and Buys 80.39 WBTC

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that the 1inch team's address (0x225) sold 1.76 million 1INCH tokens at a price of $0.46 in the past 12 hours, exchanging them for 814,000 USDT. Subsequently, the team spent 3.437 million USDT to purchase 80.39 WBTC.

View full text