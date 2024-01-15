copy link
create picture
more
South Korea's FSC Has No Plans to Regulate Overseas Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading
Binance News
2024-01-15 02:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced that it currently has no plans to regulate overseas Bitcoin futures ETF trading.
View full text