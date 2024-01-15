copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum 2.0 Core Developer Lion Joins Lighthouse Team
Binance News
2024-01-15 01:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum 2.0 core developer Lion has announced that he will be joining the Lighthouse team while continuing to work on the development of the Ethereum protocol. This move is expected to strengthen the collaboration between the two projects and contribute to the overall growth of the Ethereum ecosystem.
View full text