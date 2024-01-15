copy link
Sui TVL Reaches $326 Million, Up 73.19% in Past Week
2024-01-15 01:44
According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in Sui has reached $326 million, marking a 73.19% increase over the past seven days. The top three protocols in terms of on-chain TVL are Cetus with $62.44 million, NAVI Protocol with $61.42 million, and Scallop Lend with $54.96 million.
