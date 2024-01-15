copy link
Protocol Attacks Result in Losses of Approximately $680,000 Last Week
Binance News
2024-01-15 01:20
According to Foresight News, last week, protocol attacks led to a total loss of approximately $680,000. Wise Lending suffered a loss of around $464,000 due to the exploitation of a contract vulnerability. Meanwhile, a rug pull incident involving a project with the same name as XAI on the BNB Chain resulted in a loss of about $220,000.
