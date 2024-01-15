OpenSea Developing Platform Upgrade Called OpenSea 2.0

According to Foresight News, OpenSea is working on a platform upgrade named OpenSea 2.0. In November 2023, Foresight News reported that, according to Decrypt, OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer tweeted about reimagining the company's operational culture, product, and technology from scratch. The team will be repositioned around 'OpenSea 2.0', focusing on underlying technology, reliability, speed, quality, and user experience.

