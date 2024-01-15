copy link
Dash Core 20.0.4 Version Released, Upgrade Recommended for Masternodes
2024-01-15 00:35
According to Foresight News, Dash has announced the release of Dash Core 20.0.4 version. Although this version is a non-mandatory minor release, the team recommends that all masternodes upgrade to it.
