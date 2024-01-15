copy link
Swiss City Lugano Launches Incubation Program for Entrepreneurs on DFINITY
2024-01-15 00:35
According to Foresight News, the Swiss city of Lugano is launching an incubation program for regional entrepreneurs on the DFINITY platform. Participants will collaborate with DFINITY mentors at meetings in Lugano and Zurich, with team members eligible to receive up to $85,000 in funding. To obtain funding exceeding $25,000, a legal entity must be established in Lugano.
