Tether's Share in Global Stablecoin Supply Rises to 71%

According to Foresight News, data from The Block shows that Tether's share in the global stablecoin supply has increased from 50% to 71% during 2023, accounting for two-thirds of the stablecoin supply. In addition, the company recently surpassed 95 billion circulating stablecoins, higher than the GDP of countries such as Guatemala and Bulgaria. Foresight News previously reported that, according to the latest data from Coingecko, the total market value of the US dollar stablecoin USDT has exceeded $95 billion, setting a new historical high.

