Vanguard To Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Products Including Bitcoin Futures ETF

According to Foresight News, a spokesperson for Vanguard, the largest asset management company in the United States, has announced that the company will no longer accept the purchase of cryptocurrency products, including Bitcoin futures ETFs. Previously, CoinDesk reported that Vanguard would not allow customers to purchase newly approved Bitcoin spot ETFs. The spokesperson also stated that there are no plans to offer a Vanguard Bitcoin ETF or other crypto-related products.

