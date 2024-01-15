Curve Team Proposes Compensation for JPEG'd DAO's Losses in July Hack

According to Foresight News, the Curve team has initiated a proposal in the community to compensate JPEG'd DAO for losses incurred during a July hacking attack. The proposal suggests providing 6,042,462.25 veCRV tokens as compensation. Currently, JPEG'd DAO has been whitelisted and is eligible to lock CRV. They will lock and use the generated veCRV to participate in Curve governance. Additionally, the proposal recommends that the compensation tokens be transferred to Curve DAO by the Curve community multi-signature wallet, allowing for fully decentralized voting compensation by the DAO. Foresight News previously reported that monitoring by PeckShield showed that, so far, DeFi lending protocol Alchemix, DeFi public product JPEG'd, DeFi synthetic asset Metronome, cross-chain bridge deBridge, and DEX Ellipsis Finance on BNB Chain, which uses the Curve mechanism, have been attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $52 million.

