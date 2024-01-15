copy link
create picture
more
Token Unlocks Data Reveals Upcoming One-Time Unlocking Events for Multiple Cryptocurrencies
Binance News
2024-01-15 00:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Token Unlocks data indicates that between January 15 and January 21, FLOW, APE, EUL, 1INCH, AXS, NYM, and INJ tokens will experience a one-time unlocking event. Flow token (FLOW) will unlock 2.6 million tokens (approximately $2.22 million) on January 16 at 08:00, accounting for 0.18% of the circulating supply. ApeCoin token (APE) will unlock 15.6 million tokens (approximately $22.78 million) on January 17 at 08:00, accounting for 4.23% of the circulating supply. Euler token (EUL) will unlock around 110,000 tokens (approximately $470,000) on January 18 at 15:47, accounting for 0.59% of the circulating supply. 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock around 360,000 tokens (approximately $180,000) on January 18 at 20:00, accounting for 0.03% of the circulating supply. Axie Infinity token (AXS) will unlock 3.43 million tokens (approximately $28.06 million) on January 18 at 21:10, accounting for 2.53% of the circulating supply. Nym token (NYM) will unlock 3.27 million tokens (approximately $7.27 million) on January 19 at 08:00, accounting for 0.51% of the circulating supply. Injective token (INJ) will unlock 3.67 million tokens (approximately $140 million) on January 21 at 08:00, accounting for 4.33% of the circulating supply.
View full text