Solana's Native Token SOL Predicted to Gain in Coming Months, Possible ETF in US

According to CryptoPotato, Solana's native token SOL experienced a significant surge in 2023, increasing over 1,000% and surpassing the $100 mark. Analysts on Twitter, such as Ali and JAKE, predict potential gains for SOL in the upcoming months. Trader Alex Krüger suggests the possibility of a Solana ETF in the US next year, which could attract more capital into the ecosystem. SOL performed exceptionally well last year, with a 1,000% increase and exceeding $100. Many experts believe this upward trend will continue in the following months. Twitter user Ali suggested that Solana is showing signs of forming a bull flag and that a decisive close above the $110 resistance level could be a catalyst for a rally toward $163. Content creator and investor JAKE praised Solana's robust ecosystem, claiming it is superior to Ethereum in terms of speed and costs. He believes these advantages, along with essential partnerships Solana has established in recent months, will push SOL toward an unprecedented peak within one year. Alex Krüger, a trader and analyst, did not provide a specific SOL price forecast but predicted that a Solana ETF could emerge in the US next year. He suggested this might occur as a result of the Republicans winning the 2024 presidential elections, followed by the possible resignation of Gary Gensler as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A Solana ETF would remove some barriers associated with investing in crypto, such as self-custody, allowing more people and capital to flow into the ecosystem. It is worth noting that the US SEC recently approved a wave of spot Bitcoin ETF applications from financial giants, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree.

