HBAR Committee Approves $3.8 Billion Allocation for Ecosystem Growth

According to Foresight News, the HBAR Committee has announced the approval of a 48.6 billion HBAR (approximately $3.8 billion) allocation for ecosystem growth. The majority of the allocation (42.48 billion HBAR) will be distributed by the Hedera board to the HBAR Foundation, Hashgraph Association, and DLT Science Foundation. The HBAR Foundation and Hashgraph Association will receive their allocations within the first quarter, while the DLT Science Foundation will receive its allocation after achieving its annual milestones. Additionally, 614.06 million HBAR will be used for Hedera Council's operating expenses and payments to early SAFT purchasers.

