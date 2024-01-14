Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Sells Shares Amid Bitcoin ETF Approvals

Binance News
2024-01-14 09:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, MicroStrategy's executive chairman has sold between 3,882 and 5,000 shares on certain days between January 2 and January 10, when the SEC announced recent ETF approvals. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the sales, stating that they are part of a plan disclosed in a filing last year and are separate from the recent ETF approvals. The plan involves selling up to 5,000 shares each day between January 2, 2024, and April 26, 2024, with a total of 400,000 shares to be sold during that period. Since the beginning of the year, MicroStrategy's stock has fallen about 23%, partly due to the company's investment in Bitcoin. During the last crypto winter, MicroStrategy had to take massive write-offs because of its Bitcoin holdings. The company's Bitcoin holdings are currently worth $8.3 billion, representing a 40% paper gain. Bitcoin has increased nearly 3% so far this year, briefly surpassing $49,000 for the first time since December 2021 after the ETFs began trading on Thursday.
View full text