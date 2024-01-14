SINOHOPE Launches Bitcoin Ecosystem Support Plan at Annual Partner Conference

According to Foresight News, SINOHOPE, a one-stop digital asset service platform and a Hong Kong-listed company (stock code: 1611.HK), held its 2023 annual partner conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Hong Kong. At the event, SINOHOPE announced the official launch of the 'SINOHOPE Bitcoin Ecosystem Support Plan'. The plan's launch ceremony was jointly announced by Du Jun, Executive Director and CEO of SINOHOPE, BMAN, Co-founder and Partner of ABCDE Capital, Zhong Gengfa, Co-founder of ChainUp, and Yu Jianing, Founder and Principal of Uweb. The 'SINOHOPE Bitcoin Ecosystem Support Plan' combines SINOHOPE's newly launched one-stop Web3 product solution with ABCDE Capital's special investment fund to provide underlying technical support and financial support for Bitcoin ecosystem developers. The plan aims to help outstanding developers explore and innovate within the Bitcoin ecosystem, enabling them to build industry-leading business applications on a more mature and convenient technical foundation without pressure.

View full text